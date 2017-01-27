Yoga Lin Live

The Taiwanese pop star known for his multi-dimensional style returns to Singapore for a show that is part of Huayi 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 3, 8pm ADMISSION: $62 - $162 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Lunar New Year 2017 Concert

Taiwanese singers Zhang Di and Long Piao Piao and Malaysian singers Yao Yi and Zhuang Xue Zhong will perform their hits.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Feb 4, 8pm ADMISSION: $41 to $92 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Journey Live In Singapore

These American rock veterans have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and have produced evergreen hits such as Faithfully and Don't Stop Believin'.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Feb 10, 8pm ADMISSION: $112 to $192 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

2017 F.T. Island Live (The Truth) In Singapore

The South Korean rockers return to Singapore after three years for a show to promote the release of their sixth full-length studio album, Where's The Truth.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Feb 11, 8pm (doors open at 7pm) ADMISSION: $88 to $288 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Rani Singam Featuring Chok Kerong Organ Trio - A Valentine's Day Special

Jazz vocalist Rani Singam and the Chok Kerong Organ Trio will perform songs from composers such as Cole Porter and George Gershwin as well as the works of modern songwriters such as Sting.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, National University of Singapore, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi WHEN: Feb 14, 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.apactix.com. Go to www.facebook.com/

Guns N' Roses - Not In This Lifetime Tour

The American hard rock band's founder Axl Rose and former members Slash and Duff McKagan have regrouped for this world tour. The band are playing here for the first time.

WHERE: Changi Exhibition Centre, 9 Aviation Park Road MRT: Expo WHEN: Feb 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $203 to $572 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

Classical Music Recital

This fund-raiser will feature performances by renowned violinist Loh Jun Hong, among others. Proceeds will go towards enhancing patient care and teaching, and research in pathology.

WHERE: Academia, Auditorium, Level 1 Singapore General Hospital Campus, 20 College Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Feb 10, 7.30pm to 9.30pm (pre-concert lecture at 6.45pm) ADMISSION: $50; outright donations are welcome INFO: E-mail samantha.chua.x.y@ sgh.com.sg or tan.xiao.hui@ sgh.com.sg for tickets

SPORTS

The Men's Health Urbanathlon

This urban obstacle race features free-form running in the heart of Orchard Road and four obstacle zones, including a final Urban Warrior course at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

WHERE: Starting point at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard/Somerset WHEN: March 4, 9am - 5pm ADMISSION: $128 (individual), $118 (team of four or more/loyalty rates); with a race pack worth more than $100, which includes an Adidas race T-shirt & a complimentary six-month digital subscription to Men's Health Singapore INFO: Register at www.menshealth.com.sg/mhu by Feb 19

Income Eco Run 2017

This competitive run aims to raise awareness of environmental conservation.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: April 30, 5am to 11am ADMISSION: 21.1km individual: $58 (NTUC Income policy holders & NTUC members), $73 (public); 10km individual: $48 (NTUC Income policy holders & NTUC members), $63 (public); 10km team: $200 (minimum of one woman for each team of four); 800km kids' dash: $20 (NTUC Income policy holders & NTUC members), $25 (public) INFO: Register at incomeecorun.sg by March 31

Asean Basketball League

After missing out on a championship win last season, professional basketball team Singapore Slingers are primed to do battle again, competing against teams from the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

WHERE: OCBC Arena, 7 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Till March 19, 4pm ADMISSION: Silver reserved: $12 (adult), $6 (concession); Gold reserved: $16 (adult), $8 (concession) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

TALKS

Happy Employees And Happy Employers: Achieving Happiness At The Workplace

This presentation, which contextualises happiness in the workplace, is a compilation of methods and skills said to help people achieve happiness. The speaker is Dr Christopher Cheok of the Institute of Mental Health.

WHERE: Simei Room, Tampines Regional Library, 31 Tampines Avenue 7 MRT: Tampines WHEN: Feb 4, 2pm to 3pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Asean At 50: Reflections On Its Past, Present And Future

This seminar will review the achievements, challenges and prospects of the Association of South-east Asian Nations.

WHERE: Seminar Rooms 1 & 2, Iseas - Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Kent Ridge/Haw Par Villa WHEN: Wed, 10am to 11.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6778-0955 INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Tue

NL Arts Conversation: Social Plays In Singapore Tamil Theatre

Learn about the various kinds of Tamil social plays staged locally and their impact on audiences. This will be followed by a tour of the exhibition Script & Stage: Theatre in Singapore from the 1950s to 1980s. The programme is conducted in Tamil.

WHERE: Possibility Room, Level 5 National Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Feb 4, 2pm to 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

EAI Distinguished Public Lecture: Unpacking Local Government Debt in China

Professor Jean Oi, who directs the China Programme at the Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Centre, discusses local government debt in China.

WHERE: Executive Seminar Room, BB-03-02, Block B, Level 3 Faculty of Law, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Feb 15, 4.30pm to 6pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: Register at www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Critical Conversations: Dystopia Now - Brave New World In 2017

Professor Rajeev S. Patke, from the NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences' Department of English, will present the basic ideas in Aldous Huxley's Brave New World (1932) and discuss how they apply to current times and tendencies. Part of NUS Arts Festival 2017.

WHERE: NUS Museum, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi WHEN: Feb 7, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.apactix.com. Go to nusartsfestival.com

Diet For A Hectic Lifestyle

Learn about the negative impact of rushing through or skipping meals and how to maintain a healthy diet in today's fast-paced society.

WHERE: Programme Area, 03-02 The LLiBrary, 11 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Feb 10, 10.30am to 11.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CLASSES

Flash Photography

Learn how to use a flash unit in various light situations. The class comprises a lecture, demonstration, taking photos and critiquing. A DSLR and flash unit (off-camera) is required for this workshop.

WHERE: Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Thu & Feb 9, 7.30pm to 10pm ADMISSION: $190 (for two sessions) TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at www.objectifs.com.sg

See Like A Camera

Learn to develop a photographic eye through a series of classroom sessions and guided shoots. Participants will pick up composition and camera-handling techniques to create compelling images. A DSLR camera is required for this workshop.

WHERE: Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Wed, Feb 3 & 10, 9.30am - 12.30pm; Feb 6, 4pm to 7pm ADMISSION: $350 (for four sessions) TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at www.objectifs.com.sg

IP & Social Media

Learn to prepare and implement a social media policy for business as well as manage intellectual property risks.

WHERE: 01-01 Manulife Centre, 51 Bras Basah Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Feb 28, 9am to noon ADMISSION: $214 TEL: 6848-8297 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg

Fun With Asian Folktales

Learn games, songs and activities as Asian folktales are told. Suitable for those who work with children aged five to eight.

WHERE: Business Training Room, Savvy Training Rooms, 28-15 International Plaza, 10 Anson Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: March 4, 9.30am to 12.30pm ADMISSION: $52.50 TEL: 6848-8297 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg

