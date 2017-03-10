Busking: Nostalgia

Home-grown band Music In The City SG perform Mandarin pop songs from well-known boybands.

WHERE: Mist Walk @ Marina Bay, Waterfront Promenade, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.micsg.band & www.facebook.com/musicinthecitysg

Feelin' Good

Listen to the bold, brassy sounds of the big band, the varied rhythms of the combo bands and the honeyed tones of vocalese. Presented in conjunction with the NUS Arts Festival 2017.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, National University of Singapore, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Sun, 7pm ADMISSION: $18 INFO: E-mail nusjazzband@gmail.com for tickets. Go to nusartsfestival.com

Santana Transmogrify Tour 2017

Guitar icon Carlos Santana returns after his last show here in 2013.

WHERE: Halls 601 - 604, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: April 4, 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm) ADMISSION: $89 to $299 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Fifth Harmony The 7/27 Tour Live In Singapore

The American girl group (above) will perform songs from their sophomore album 7/27, as well as earlier hits.

WHERE: 04-01 The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: April 8, 8pm ADMISSION: $102 to $172 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SPORTS

Sports Hub Community Play Day 4

During the day, take part in water activities such as pedal boating, kayaking and dragonboating. When night falls, enjoy live music performances and a game of Blackminton, badminton in the dark with Day-Glo shuttlecocks.

WHERE: Singapore Sports Hub, 8 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am to 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sportshub.com.sg

World Down Syndrome Day 2017 Buddy Walk & Carnival

The event will feature a buddy walk with people with Down syndrome and a carnival afterwards.

WHERE: Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: March 18, 8am to 3pm ADMISSION: Free, registration for Buddy Walk is $10 a person and includes an event T-shirt TEL: 6500-9301 INFO: E-mail andrew@downsyndrome-singapore.org. Register at www.simplygiving.com/Event/WDSD-2017

JP Morgan Corporate Challenge

The race is back for its 14th edition, to be held in the Central Business District this year. The 5.6km team run is open to full-time employees of local businesses and corporations.

WHERE: Esplanade (starting point), 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: April 27, 5.30pm (flag-off) ADMISSION: $70 a person TEL: 6248-5499 INFO: Register at www.jpmorganchasecc.com/events.php by March 31

TALKS

Intellectuals, Ethnicity And Cultural Survival In China

The seminar discusses the moral crisis and cultural survival of communities and ethnic minorities in China. The speaker is Dr Tenzin Jinba, Assistant Professor in the department of sociology, National University of Singapore.

WHERE: 06-01 EAI Conference Room, Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/ 6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Penang Heritage Food And The Nonya Heritage Kitchen

Dr Ong Jin Teong, author of Penang Heritage Food and The Nonya Kitchen - The Utensils And The Recipes, will talk about Penang heritage food from a Nonya/Baba perspective and the influences that distinguish Penang food from the Nonya food found in Malacca and Singapore.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am to noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg, go to www.fom.sg

Symposium: E-Commerce, Asean Economic Integration, And Competition Policy And Law

This symposium will cover topics such as the tracking and measurement of e-commerce activities in Asean.

WHERE: Seminar Rooms 1 & 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Thu, 8.30am to 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Tuesday

CLASSES

Parenting Perspectives: Tips For Raising Successful Kids With Learning Differences

Topics covered in this talk include creating successful habits and routines for children; strategies to help children in reading and spelling; and tips in communicating with them. Suitable for parents with children in primary school.

WHERE: 01-02 Programme Zone, Marine Parade Public Library, Marine Parade Community Building, 278 Marine Parade Road MRT: Eunos WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm to 3pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Sauerkraut Making Workshop (With Breadmaking Demo)

Learn to make sauerkraut (German fermented cabbage); watch a bread-making demonstration and make sandwiches for tea.

WHERE: LiCo Wellness, 139 Tampines Street 11, 01-50 MRT: Tampines WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm to 3.30pm ADMISSION: $35 INFO: Register at kraut11march.peatix.com

Visual Storytelling & Social Advocacy With Arati Kumar-Rao

This workshop hosted by environmental photographer and writer Arati Kumar-Rao is suitable for intermediate to advanced photographers, especially those who use photography and incorporate different media to document change, highlight issues, develop insights and advocate social causes. Part of Stories That Matter 2017.

WHERE: Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: March 18, 9am to 5pm ADMISSION: $280 (standard), $240 (current or past participants who have attended workshops at Objectifs) TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at objectifs.com.sg

Good, Clean Copy - How Editing Can Make Good Writing Great

Through lessons and practical assignments, participants will learn to edit their own writing.

WHERE: ChartNexus, 34-08 Diamond Room, International Plaza, 10 Anson Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: March 23 & 24, 9.30am to 5.30pm ADMISSION: $296.45 TEL: 6848-8297 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg

Noise Interchange: A Youth Arts Symposium

Speakers such as Tricia Walton, executive director of cultural organisation Carclew, and Kok Heng Leun, artistic director of theatre company Drama Box, will share their ideas on developing audiences, building and sustaining online communities, and making a small budget count.

WHERE: Symposium: National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street; after-party: Hood Bar, 05-07 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: March 24, 9am to 4.30pm (symposium), 5pm to 7.30pm (after-party) ADMISSION: $30 (early bird till Mon), $40 (from Tue) INFO: Tickets from noise-youth-arts-symposium.peatix.com

FESTIVALS

Garden Beats Festival 2017

Expect an eclectic line-up of international and local DJs such as Tube & Berger, Teenage Mutants, Autograf and AVA Asante

WHERE: Fort Gate, Fort Canning Park, River Valley Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: March 18, 1pm to 10.30pm ADMISSION: $105 (regular), $125 (at the door), $95 (group of five or more) INFO: Tickets from gardenbeats2017.peatix.com. Go to gardenbeats.com

Make The Future Singapore 2017

At this festival of ideas and innovation for Asia, play interactive games, see cars of the future, meet young scientists and energy start-ups and enjoy live music performances by home-grown star Nathan Hartono and local bands such as Take Two and Disco Hue.

WHERE: Changi Exhibition Centre, 9 Aviation Park Road MRT: Expo WHEN: Thu to March 19, 9am to 6pm daily ADMISSION: Free with online registration INFO: Register at www.shell.com.sg/makethefuturesg