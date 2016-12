Ginger Spice Geri Horner showed off her baby bump as she posed in her pyjamas on Christmas morning.

She posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: "Happy Christmas! (My best pressie is in my tummy)". Horner, 44, has a 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell, with husband Christian Horner. She has reunited with former Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Mel B to form girl group GEM.