Girl group Fifth Harmony go on indefinite hiatus

Fifth Harmony, which was born on reality TV singing contest The X Factor in 2012, has announced an indefinite hiatus as its members pursue solo careers.

The Miami-based all-female pop group's original fifth member, 21-year-old Camila Cabello, had already left and scored huge success with her smash hit Havana.

Posting a statement on social media, the singers said "after six years of going hard, non-stop, we realised that to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours."

Members of the quartet - Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke (above, from left), whose ages range from 20 to 24 - said they would keep their concert commitments through the end of the year.