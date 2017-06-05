Going solo an 'amazing journey' for Nathan Sykes

Choosing to go solo has offered Nathan Sykes much freedom. For starters, it allowed him to express his feelings via his lyrics.

"It has been a really amazing journey to go from being in a boy band to a solo artist and see what difference I can make," Sykes, 24, told The New Paper on the telephone.

"I think translating your emotions to lyrics is an amazing thing to learn... picking apart your emotions and telling your story through songwriting."

Sykes was part of popular British-Irish boy band, The Wanted, which also featured Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Tom Parker.

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had several chart-topping hits, such as All Time Low and Glad You Came, before the band decided to go on a hiatus in 2014.

Sykes then went on to make his debut solo album, Unfinished Business, which was released on Nov 11, last year.

"The Wanted's lyrical content is different, now as a solo artist, I can tell my story a bit more.

"It was a special lesson for me to connect my emotions to my lyrics."

Songs such as I Can't be Mad and Over And Over Again were compositions that Sykes put a lot of emotions into, he once told Teen Vogue.

whAT A Rooftop Affair 2017

WHEN June 17

WHERE Rooftop Garden (Level 3), myVillage, 1, Maju Avenue

TICKETS Spend $70 at myVillage for one invite or $120 for two invites.

Fans of the British heart-throb can see him on June 17.

He will make his debut solo performance in an intimate concert at A Rooftop Affair 2017 at myVillage at Serangoon Garden.

The last time Sykes was in town was for The Wanted's performances in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

He said: "I am so excited to be back here as Singapore is one of my favourite places to visit. Everyone is so sweet here and I am a big Singapore food lover."

Compared to other big venues in Singapore that he has performed at before, the rooftop performance at the Serangoon Garden shopping centre will allow Sykes to "make new memories".

He also said it will be nice to see Singaporean fans' reactions to his new music and how they will embrace it, especially if they have grown up with the band.

MATURED

Said Sykes: "At 24, I have matured music-wise and in my individual performance.

"My music is not really one where I can jump up and down, as I will be playing songs on the piano and guitar.

"I spent a lot of time sitting at the piano thinking about delivery of the right mood.

"This performance is going to be more intimate, where you can just talk to them (fans) and see their faces and reactions, which is wonderful."

Sykes found it "encouraging that fans and even non-fans (of The Wanted) reacted well to Unfinished Business", adding that they have given his songs "an opportunity to make an impact".

He said: "I always say my album is my baby, and it was sending my baby off to university for the whole world to judge.

"I was about 20 when I left (The Wanted) and the first part of my career was ending. Asking myself 'What should I do now?' was strange.

"I guess it was a natural progression and hopefully for the many years to come."

Sykes is not sure if there will be a The Wanted reunion on the horizon, as the members have not spoken about it.

"It is important to say we are happy on our own journey and excited for one another's different paths, and it is a nice thing as everyone is happy. "