Gomez gets kidney from best friend

Selena Gomez (right) with her kidney donor and friend, actress Francia Raisa.

Selena Gomez revealed on Thursday that she underwent a kidney transplant in her latest treatment for lupus, and actress Francia Raisa was her donor.

The pop singer, the most followed person on Instagram, posted a picture to her 127 million followers of herself and Raisa holding hands from adjoining hospital beds. Another picture showed a large scar across her abdomen.

Gomez, whose newly released singles include the New Wave-ish Bad Liar, acknowledged that fans have wondered why she has done little publicly to promote the music.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," she wrote.

"I honestly look forward to sharing with you soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you."

She thanked Raisa, best known for roles in the ABC series The Secret Life Of The American Teenager and the cheerleader comedy film Bring It On: All Or Nothing.

"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," Gomez wrote.

The 25-year-old former child star revealed in 2015 that she was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic disease in which the body's immune system fights healthy tissue.

She underwent chemotherapy at the time and last year cut short a world tour, saying she needed time to handle the effects of lupus, which include anxiety, panic attacks and depression.