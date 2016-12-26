Gomez visits children's hospital on Christmas Eve

Pop star Selena Gomez dropped by Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, to spread Christmas cheer to young patients.

The singer spent time with about 14 kids in the hospital's play area and they decorated cookies, a source told E! Online.

"She was very sweet and amazing with the kids," the source said.

"There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.

"She was absolutely wonderful and genuine. The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can't be home this Christmas."

One lucky fan, Madison, snagged a picture with the 24-year-old, which was uploaded on Instagram by the girl's mother.