Music

Grammys for China, but only if it behaves

Aug 05, 2017 06:00 am

The Grammys are looking to break into China, but will have to do so without top stars like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga after it agreed to bring only well-behaved artists to meet Chinese censors' demands.

Lady Gaga, as well as Bjork and Bon Jovi, are blocked in China after expressing support for exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. China recently blacklisted Bieber, citing bad behaviour.

China's huge consumer base is a magnet for Hollywood studios.

A livestream in China last year of the Grammys drew about 11 million viewers, compared to the nearly 25 million in the US. - REUTERS

Girls Trip, starring Jada Pinkett Smith, has made US$72 million (S$97.9 million) at the US box office.
Movies

Jada Pinkett Smith explains the 'black girl magic' of Girls Trip

