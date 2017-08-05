Grammys for China, but only if it behaves

The Grammys are looking to break into China, but will have to do so without top stars like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga after it agreed to bring only well-behaved artists to meet Chinese censors' demands.

Lady Gaga, as well as Bjork and Bon Jovi, are blocked in China after expressing support for exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. China recently blacklisted Bieber, citing bad behaviour.

China's huge consumer base is a magnet for Hollywood studios.