Guns N’ Roses fans can get wristband credit refund

A website has been set up for those who attended the Guns N’ Roses concert on February 25 to claim refunds for unused wristband credits, concert organiser LAMC Productions said in a press statement on Tuesday (March 14).

The credits are stored in the RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) wristbands that were meant to be used for cashless purchases of food and drink.



To get the refunds, concertgoers can go to www.lamcrefunds4gnr.com and follow the instructions there.



Refunds will be issued through PayPal, so those without an account will have to sign up in order to receive the repayment.



Concertgoers should have personal details to hand for verification, as well as the alpha-numeric serial number found on their RFID wristbands.



Concertgoers had experienced problems with the wristbands during the Feb 25 concert at Changi Exhibition Centre. The Straits Times previously reported that many had bought credits in advance, but could not use them as the food and drinks ran out.



The software and system for the wristbands were handled by Sandpiper Digital Payments Asia (SDP).



LAMC told The Straits Times on Tuesday (March 14) that it will be bearing all costs involved, and that concertgoers will receive the exact amount credited in their wristbands.



Possible extra fees to be waived include PayPal’s $5 return fee for withdrawing amounts under $200.



Fans had demanded concert ticket refunds for a slew of issues during the event, including logistical problems and a lack of staff members on site.

- THE STRAITS TIMES