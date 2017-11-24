Harry Styles turns on the charm in Singapore

Harry Styles put on a stellar show before his screaming fans at The Star Theatre.

Time changes all things.

The last time we saw Harry Styles in Singapore was in 2015. He was still sporting his long locks and performing before tens of thousands of screaming fan girls with the four other members of One Direction.

Plenty has changed for Styles since the English global pop sensation - also comprising Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and now ex-member Zayn Malik - that is 1D went on hiatus in 2015.

Styles, 23, has had a massive 2017 with a chart-topping solo debut album, his first movie role starring in war drama Dunkirk directed by Christopher Nolan, and an ongoing tour that has taken him to the US and Europe and will see him in Australia and New Zealand after his Singapore stop.

On Monday, before he returned to Singapore yesterday for a sold-out show at The Star Theatre, he took to the stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held in Shanghai.

Anyone who's been on the Internet would have seen his solid performances and his arguably adorable - and very meme-able - 'dad dancing'.

Those familiar with Styles' past interviews would know that he would probably have addressed the dancing with his typical witty, laidback Styles candour.

So it was a pity that the regional reporters present at a 30-minute press conference at the concert venue saw only snatches of that version of Styles during the tightly-regulated session.

The questions asked by emcee and radio DJ Gerald Koh were picked from a selection submitted by the media prior to the press conference.

Harry Styles at his first solo concert in Singapore, two years since he was here with his One Direction bandmates. PHOTO: HELENE PAMBRUN

Unfortunately, there was nothing that Styles hadn't answered before.

Yet props have to go to the singer because the way he handled them made a world of difference in an otherwise solemn setting.

It got off to an unsteady start when Styles was asked about being back in Singapore and what food he has had a chance to sample.

"Dosa" (or thosai) was his answer, referring to the popular Indian thin crepe.

Despite his correct pronunciation, the answer drew some confusion from the emcee until a reporter assured Styles that he got the name right the first time.

Styles also drew some laughs, lifting the mood, when asked about his decision process when picking his day-to-day outfits.

"Nothing crazy (on a daily basis)", said the pop star, who was dressed in a simple all-black ensemble of Vans Old Skool classic skate shoes, T-shirt, pants and wayfarers perched atop his head. On his fingers were five rings, three on one hand.

"But for shows, I pick something fun and kind of how I want the show to feel... something fun and comfortable, and that looks good for the show," he added.

"Clothes or no clothes?" Koh cheekily asked.

"Oh, I always choose clothes," was Styles' reply.

(Sorry ladies.)

There was no mention of his recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show appearance, apart from in a question asking Styles about his top three moments this year.

"Finishing the album was a big one for me. I've always loved performing, doing shows, writing and being in the studio. This time, I get to write my album in the studio with a new team and it was one of the best times of my life.

"The second one was singing with (Fleetwood Mac's) Stevie Nicks, at (legendary Hollywood venue) The Troubadour, no less. I grew up listening to her and the highlight was when we had a soundcheck and it was just me and her. It felt very special," he said.

Touring was his third pick.

Styles also touched on his first acting role, which has earned him plenty of praise.

Acting in Dunkirk, where he played a soldier called Alex, actually helped him in the making of his eponymous solo album.

"In the making of the record, I was always thinking about what it would sound like, what it was going to be.

"Filming let me put music aside. I didn't think about it for five to six months and I never had that kind of break. When I (finally could stop) thinking about swimming in freezing cold water, I felt like I was going back to my music fresh. That helped me a lot," said Styles.

But we did not get to find out if there is a next role. Or which actors and directors he hopes to work with. Or what the next step is in his music career.

So, so many questions to be asked! Hopefully the next time we meet there will be a chance to ask them.