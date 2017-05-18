Headliner Calvin Harris added to this year's F1 concert line-up

This year's concert line-up for the upcoming Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix already boast big names like pop vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande and electronic duo The Chainsmokers.

Scottish EDM producer-DJ Calvin Harris has just been announced as the latest addition to the star-studded roster. The Sunday (Sept 17) headlining act will close the race weekend at the Padang with a full-length performance. The race this year will take place from Sept 15 to 17.

Harris, whose real name is Adam Wiles, is set to release his new album, titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 on June 30. He is among the top EDM producers in the world, and topped Forbes' list of highest-earning DJs last year for the third consecutive year.

Harris is behind a slew of successful radio hits that include This Is What You Came For (featuring Rihanna), Summer and Feel So Close.

The line-up for the F1 concerts this year also includes Duran Duran, OneRepublic, George The Poet, Lianne La Havas and Seal.

For full ticket information, head to www.singaporegp.sg