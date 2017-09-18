Headliner Calvin Harris closes F1 with a bang

EDM superstar DJ-producer Calvin Harris closed this year's Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix with a bang yesterday night and will probably remain one of the headlining performances to remember.

The world's highest paid DJ joined the likes of English music acts Seal and Duran Duran﻿ who also had sets yesterday, and an overall star-studded line-up this year that included pop superstar Ariana Grande, electronic duo The Chainsmokers, pop-rock band OneRepublic and more.

If you were not at the Padang stage for Harris' electrifying performance yesterday, here's what you missed.

The best part...

We're talking about one of the most successful crossover producers of our time and yesterday was a good reminder of that.

Harris made sure to perform hit after radio-friendly hit, including This Is What You Came For and We Found Love (both featuring vocals by Rihanna), How Deep Is Your Love (with Disciples), Blame (with John Newman) and more, keeping songs from his newest album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, to a minimal.

And the crowd lapped it all up.

For good measure, he threw in mega-hit Despacito

and let's be honest, no one could resist that.

The bad part...

There were bursts of fire, fast-paced laser lights and bright, colourful visuals on the screen that added to the high-energy atmosphere.

Amid it all, Harris lurked in the shadows, the spotlight away from him so he appeared as a small, dark figure behind the giant console throughout the set.

I probably speak on behalf of the ladies when I say that it wouldn't hurt if we caught a glimpse of his face.