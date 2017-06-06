Hope conquers fear at One Love Manchester benefit concert

Cheers drowned out tears in Manchester on Sunday as Ariana Grande was joined by fellow music stars for a charity concert where fans vowed to face down fears of terrorism after two deadly attacks in Britain.

"Let the world hear your resilience," Pharrell Williams told a sell-out crowd of 50,000 who had gathered to remember victims of a May 22 suicide bomb attack on Grande's concert in the city.

The One Love Manchester event became one of the biggest single gatherings of musical talent this year, as stars lined-up for the concert dedicated to the 22 people killed and 116 injured, many of them children.

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Robbie Williams and Little Mix were among those who hit the stage, as fans held up We stand together and For our angels signs.

Less than 24 hours before the concert, Britain was rocked by another terrorist attack, in central London, in which seven people were killed and 48 injured.

Grande tweeted, "Praying for London", while her manager Scooter Braun said the concert would go ahead "with greater purpose".

Fans flocked to the Old Trafford cricket ground for the show, many of them with tears rolling down their cheeks during the performances.

Grande and Coldplay's Chris Martin performed Don't look back in anger, the track by Manchester Britpop band Oasis which crowds sang during vigils in the days after the bombing.