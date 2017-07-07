Iggy Azalea, Azealia Banks put feud aside to work on track

Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks, two leading women in hip-hop who were embroiled in a bitter, racially-tinged row, have patched up - with plans in the works for a collaboration.

Azalea revealed over social media that Banks will appear on a track of Digital Distortion, the Australian rapper's upcoming second album, and said she wanted to move on from the feud.

"I don't expect you guys to understand why I would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die," Azalea wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, saying she wanted to "turn YEARS worth of negativity into a positive interaction".

"Also I think females in rap need to really be unified to prosper. We need more collaborations to happen."

Banks was a vociferous critic when Azalea found overwhelming commercial success with her debut album The New Classic in 2014.