Irrfan Khan to star in new film directed by Asif Kapadia based on novel

Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia is to make a film with Indian actor Irrfan Khan about a disastrous affair among the Pakistani elites, according to reports on Thursday.

Moth Smoke is being adapted from Pakistan-born writer Mohsin Hamid's debut novel of about a social misfit who begins an affair with his best friend's wife against the backdrop of nuclear tests by India and Pakistan in 1998.

"I have been eagerly waiting for something on which I could work with Asif again," Khan, who starred in Kapadia's debut 2001 hit The Warrior, told Variety as the project was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival.

British-born Kapadia is best known for his acclaimed documentaries Senna - about the Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna - and Amy, an intimate portrayal of the late English singer Amy Winehouse, which won him an Oscar last year.