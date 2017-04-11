Music

Jackson splits with billionaire husband

This file photo taken on October 5, 2015 shows US singer Janet Jackson (R) and husband Wissam Al Mana attending Hermes 2016 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris. PHOTO: AFP
Pop star Janet Jackson has split up with her third husband - Qatari billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana - months after giving birth to their first child, reports said.

The break-up was confirmed by People magazine. It was first reported by the Mail on Sunday.

Jackson, 50, and Mr Al Mana, 42, had quietly married in 2012. They welcomed son Eissa in January.

New York Post's Page Six gossip column quoted a source as saying it was an amicable split, but it also reported that Mr Al Mana insisted the family live under strict Muslim custom, which included forbidding Jackson to nurse the baby in public.

She had to cover up while on tour too. - THE STRAITS TIMES

