Jacky Cheung delivers another classic

According to the poster, this is “A Classic Tour” but what makes a classic Jacky Cheung concert?

One that is filled with songs fans want to hear?

Or, as Cheung told the capacity-filled 10,000 crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last night: “Many people say it is easy for me to stage a ‘classic’ show because I have performed for more than 30 years.”

Indeed. The Hong Kong mega star, also known as the God of Songs, has a list of hits that would easily outlast his three-hour show.

Friday night was the first of three nights and his 56th outing of Jacky Cheung — A Classic Tour.

Cheung had a different take on the “classic” word.

He said: “Though the songs I have picked today may not be your version of ‘classic’, I hope it is a musical journey you will still enjoy.”

Tonight and tomorrow night, fans can expect the same list of chart-topping ballads that includes So Far So Close, Love Is Eternal, Your Name My Surname and I Am Really Hurt.

PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC/UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Cheung also covered old favourites between 1985 and 2015 in a 30-minute medley encore, Friendship Songs.

Familiar hits included I Waited Until The Flowers Wilted, Amour, Goodbye Kiss, A Thousand Sad Reasons and Heart Cut By A Knife.

Another treat for fans was a four-sided stage, designed by the man himself.

Cheung said: “(Classic also means) I want a four-sided stage, it’s different from previous shows (at the Singapore Indoor Stadium) you have watched.”

And he had a perfect reason.

“People ask me why a four-sided when I am in my 50s, since it will be more tiring,” Cheung, 55, said partly in jest.

“My response is, if I don’t do it now, I won’t be able to do so anymore. I hold a concert tour every five years, so for the next round, I will be 60. How to do?”

PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC/UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Mr Lim Sek, a Singapore music industry veteran, described Cheung as “the perfectionist who reached out for the sky and delivered an incredible show where the over-the-top production matches his over-the-limit performance”.

He added: “The versatile Cirque du Soleil-like stage design created a different mood and setting for every single song, giving the audience a fully immersive experience.”