Jagger releases song mocking Brexit
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger has released two politically charged songs targeting what he sees as the uncertainty and surrealism permeating politics in the age of Brexit and Donald Trump.
One track, titled England Lost, represents the British rock singer's mocking take on the country's split from the European Union.
The second, Get A Grip, describes an "upside down" world full of "lunatics and clowns".
Jagger said on Facebook that he had started writing the songs a few weeks ago in his first solo work since 2011, and that he had been motivated because of the "anxiety, unknowability of the changing political situation". - REUTERS