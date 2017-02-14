Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan announce baby No 2

TAIPEI – Singer Jay Chou and his wife are expecting their second child he announced on social media on Tuesday (Feb 14).

Shared on Facebook and Weibo, the picture shows the couple on a boat with Hannah Quinlivan in a bikini showing off a slight baby bump.

The caption reads: “Valentine’s Day, time for mummy’s lover from her past life to come along,” indicating that they are expecting a boy.



The phrase is a play on the Taiwanese expression in which daughters are described as their fathers’ lovers from their past lives.

There had been rumours that the couple were expecting again after Quinlivan had reduced public appearances and requested and extended period of leave from work.



Chou, 38, and Quinlivan, 23, married in 2014, and had their wedding ceremony in England in January 2015. Their daughter, Hannah, was born in July 2015, three months after they announced the pregnancy.



Quinlivan once said she hoped to have three children before age 25. But she suffers from polycystic ovarian syndrome, and had to rest after the birth of her daughter, said Apple Daily.