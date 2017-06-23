Jay Chou confirms birth of son

Jay Chou confirmed the birth of his second child with this photo of his wife Hannah Quinlivan and their two children on Facebook.

Taiwan Mandopop superstar Jay Chou has confirmed the birth of his son, his second child, in a post on his Facebook page early Wednesday (June 21) morning.

In the post, he shared a photo of his 23-year-old wife, Hannah Quinlivan, kissing their sleeping newborn as well as their older child, daughter Hathaway, in bed.

In Chinese, Chou, 38, wrote: “Haha, jie jie’s (older sister) song Lover From A Previous Life did not get nominated, so we will have to rely on mummy’s lover from a previous life to fight on her behalf. I probably won’t be able to attend the Golden Melody Awards. Thanks to all my fans for their concern. Watching the Golden Melody Awards from the confinement centre with mummy and child will be quite special.”

He then referenced an old Taiwanese saying which says that a person will have lots of good fortune just before getting married, and also just after having a child. He said, referencing the Golden Melody Awards: “My chances will be better... Haha, what I mean is, I will have more luck.”

Although Lover From A Previous Life was not nominated at the awards to be held on Saturday (June 24), Chou is nominated for three other prizes: Best Mandopop Male Singer, Best Music Video for his song Bedtime Story, and Song Of The Year for Love Confession.