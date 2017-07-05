Jay Z's album boosts Tidal's popularity

Jay Z's upstart Tidal streaming service has enjoyed a surge of interest after the US rap mogul released his latest album exclusively on the platform.

Tidal - which he acquired in 2015 but trails far behind streaming leader Spotify as well as Apple Music - has seen a jump in downloads coinciding with the release of his 4:44 album last Friday.

On Friday and Saturday, Tidal was the most downloaded app for iPhones in the US, jumping 163 places from Thursday, according to tracking service App Annie.

It stood at No. 6 on Monday, behind stalwarts such as Instagram.