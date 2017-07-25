Justin Bieber cancels world tour, says 'everything's fine'

Justin Bieber abruptly canceled the remainder of a world tour Monday, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

The 23-year-old Canadian superstar – who in recent years has been as known for off-stage antics as for his music – had been due to resume his “Purpose” tour on Thursday with 15 shows across North America and Asia.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the ‘Purpose World Tour’ concerts,” a statement from his management said.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” it said, adding that he made the decision after “careful consideration” and would refund tickets.

Tickets for the tour's Singapore stop on October 7 at the National Stadium went on sale last Saturday (July 22) and were priced between $148 and $298.

Bieber’s team gave no further details. However, in a TMZ video, Bieber said that "everything's fine" and that he's just looking to recuperate after being on tour for two years.

In the video he said that he's going to be "resting and getting some relaxation. We're gonna ride some bikes."

Hi message to the fans was "I love you guys. I think you're awesome. Sorry to anyone who feels disappointed or betrayed."

Bieber's career had gone back on track with the spectacular success of his album Purpose in late 2015 that generated a stream of hits including “Sorry.”



He appears on a remix of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi’s viral crossover song Despacito, which has broken a record for streams across all formats and as of Monday has spent 11 weeks atop the Billboard singles chart.



Bieber had been due to play his latest round of shows in the United States and Canada before shows in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.



China last week announced that Bieber was unwelcome in the mainland due to his “bad behavior”.



Bieber has already played more than 150 shows on the tour across the Americas and Europe as well as in Australia, India, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

- WIRE SERVICES