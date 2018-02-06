Justin Timberlake salutes Prince in Super Bowl half-time show

Justin Timberlake danced his way through a club-inspired Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday as he paid tribute to Prince in the late singer's hometown.

After speculation on whether or how Timberlake would salute the icon as the Super Bowl came to Minneapolis, the US pop star obliged midway through his performance.

"Minneapolis, this is for you," he told the crowd, the field bathed in purple light.

As he slowed down the tempo for a soulful cover of I Would Die 4 U, footage of Purple Rain-era Prince shot up towards the roof of the new U.S. Bank Stadium, closing with a silhouette of The Purple One.