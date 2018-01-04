Justin Timberlake’s fifth solo album out on Feb 2

Justin Timberlake returns to his roots in his new project, Man Of The Woods. PHOTO:REUTERS

US pop star Justin Timberlake on Tuesday announced his first album in nearly five years, promising more "personal" songwriting inspired by his home and family.

The 36-year-old singer-actor said Man Of The Woods, his fifth solo studio album, will come out on Feb 2 - two days before he headlines the Super Bowl half-time show.

Timberlake unveiled the album with a short video on social media that shows him walking in scenes of nature from a snowy forest to a corn field.

"This album is inspired by my son, my wife, my family, (and) - more so than any other album I have ever written - where I am from," he said in the video.

Timberlake, who has a two-year-old son with US actress-wife Jessica Biel, grew up near Memphis, Tennessee, one of the capitals of blues and soul music.