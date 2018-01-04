Music

Justin Timberlake’s fifth solo album out on Feb 2

Justin Timberlake’s fifth solo album out on Feb 2
Justin Timberlake returns to his roots in his new project, Man Of The Woods. PHOTO:REUTERS
Jan 04, 2018 06:00 am

US pop star Justin Timberlake on Tuesday announced his first album in nearly five years, promising more "personal" songwriting inspired by his home and family.

The 36-year-old singer-actor said Man Of The Woods, his fifth solo studio album, will come out on Feb 2 - two days before he headlines the Super Bowl half-time show.

Timberlake unveiled the album with a short video on social media that shows him walking in scenes of nature from a snowy forest to a corn field.

"This album is inspired by my son, my wife, my family, (and) - more so than any other album I have ever written - where I am from," he said in the video.

Timberlake, who has a two-year-old son with US actress-wife Jessica Biel, grew up near Memphis, Tennessee, one of the capitals of blues and soul music.

The video closed with him in the studio with US singer-producer Pharrell Williams. - AFP

YouTube star Logan Paul apologises for viral suicide video
Tech

Logan Paul 'sorry' for video of suicide victim

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities