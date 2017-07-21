Music

K-pop artist T.O.P handed a suspended 10-month jail sentence for drug use

K-pop singer-rapper T.O.P. PHOTO: AFP
K-pop singer-rapper T.O.P. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 21, 2017

A South Korean court yesterday handed K-pop singer-rapper T.O.P a suspended 10-month jail sentence for drug use, after he pleaded guilty and sought leniency to avoid a prison term.

The suspended term for the 29-year old member of boy band Big Bang, whose real name is Choi Seung Hyun, followed his indictment without detention last month for using marijuana four times in Oct 2016 with a trainee singer at his home in Seoul.

"I admit guilt on all charges and deeply regret my action," Choi told reporters following the verdict, which he does not plan to appeal. - REUTERS

