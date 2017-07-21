K-pop artist T.O.P handed a suspended 10-month jail sentence for drug use

Luis Fonsi (above, left) and Daddy Yankee's (right) Despacito is banned on some Malaysian radio stations. PHOTO: AFP K-pop singer-rapper T.O.P. PHOTO: AFP Actress Gal Gadot. PHOTO: AFP

A South Korean court yesterday handed K-pop singer-rapper T.O.P a suspended 10-month jail sentence for drug use, after he pleaded guilty and sought leniency to avoid a prison term.

The suspended term for the 29-year old member of boy band Big Bang, whose real name is Choi Seung Hyun, followed his indictment without detention last month for using marijuana four times in Oct 2016 with a trainee singer at his home in Seoul.