Katy Perry 'ashamed' of suicidal thoughts

Katy Perry broke down when describing her depression as she live-streamed her life for 96 hours.

To promote her fifth album Witness, she invited fans to watch her inside a Los Angeles home from Friday as the US pop star slept, cookedand chatted with a stream of celebrities.

Despite putting her life under observation with 41 cameras, Perry - born Katheryn Hudson - said she struggled to handle the attention.

"I built up this Katy Perry thing that everybody knows and that's the reason why they're tuning in and it's fantastic, but it's more of a facade," she told therapist Siri Singh.