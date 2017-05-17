Katy Perry unveils new album, announces tour 

Katy Perry says her new album, Witness, reflects her life in her 30s.

Pop superstar Katy Perry on Monday announced a new album and tour, promising a more mature and reflective side after taking time off.

The 32-year-old singer said on Twitter that Witness, her first album since 2013's mega-hit Prism, would come out on June 9. She also announced an extensive North America tour to begin on Sept 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and will end on Feb 5 next year in Vancouver.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly which was published last week, Perry - born as Katheryn Hudson to a conservative Christian family in California - said the album reflected her life in her 30s after closing out her 20s.

"I built up Katy Perry and she was so fun. I still am Katy Perry and I love her so much but, at the core, I'm Katheryn Hudson and that's being revealed as I embrace who I really am," she said.