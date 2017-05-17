Katy Perry unveils new album, announces tour
Pop superstar Katy Perry on Monday announced a new album and tour, promising a more mature and reflective side after taking time off.
The 32-year-old singer said on Twitter that Witness, her first album since 2013's mega-hit Prism, would come out on June 9. She also announced an extensive North America tour to begin on Sept 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and will end on Feb 5 next year in Vancouver.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly which was published last week, Perry - born as Katheryn Hudson to a conservative Christian family in California - said the album reflected her life in her 30s after closing out her 20s.
"I built up Katy Perry and she was so fun. I still am Katy Perry and I love her so much but, at the core, I'm Katheryn Hudson and that's being revealed as I embrace who I really am," she said.
Perry said one song would explore her feelings after Mrs Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, of which she was one of the most prominent celebrity backers. The campaign was one of the few public appearances in 2016 for Perry, who said she needed time off after her 151-date tour for Prism. - AFP