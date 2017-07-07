Lady Gaga backs Ed Sheeran after he quits Twitter over abuse
Lady Gaga has rallied to support Ed Sheeran after the English songwriter revealed he is avoiding Twitter due to abusive comments - some from her fan base.
"I wish all people on the Internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean," the US pop star wrote late Tuesday on Instagram, as she posted a picture of herself with Sheeran.
"No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top," she added.
Sheeran - whose Divide is the top-selling album so far this year in the US - said earlier in the week that he was no longer reading Twitter.
He insisted he had not targeted Gaga, whose diehard fans took him to task over a recent interview. Speaking on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, Sheeran had said he was open to outside advice as he did not want to feel "invincible" after his successes.
"I do not want to do the Super Bowl years later, after my biggest success, just to prove I'm still relevant," he was quoted as saying. Gaga put on a widely praised show in February during halftime of the Super Bowl. - AFP