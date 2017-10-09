Latin superstars release song for Puerto Rico hurricane relief
Hamilton musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda last Friday released a new song for hurricane relief charity efforts in Puerto Rico, featuring the music industry's biggest Latin stars.
Jennifer Lopez, Rita Moreno, Luis Fonsi and others sing on the English and Spanish-language track Almost Like Praying.
The song, which samples Maria from the musical West Side Story,will benefit the Hispanic Federation's Unidos Disaster Relief Fund for Puerto Rico. Miranda, 37, said it was inspired by his desperate attempts to contact family members after Hurricane Maria and frustrations about the pace of aid reaching the island.- REUTERS