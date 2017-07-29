Lensman defends Bieber after mishap

The accident took place as Justin Bieber was leaving church.

Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his truck after leaving a Beverly Hills church service, and the Canadian singer got out to help him while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

The man, who was not identified, was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday night, Beverly Hills police said. He later posted a video thanking the Sorry star for his help.

"He (Bieber) got out, he was compassionate. He's a good kid. Accidents happen," the photographer said in a video posted on celebrity website TMZ.

Bieber was not charged and fully cooperated with the authorities, Beverly Hills police spokesman Chris Coulter said.

The accident happened as the 23-year-old was pulling out of a parking lot following a church service.

Bieber, who started attending church two years ago, has been trailed by celebrity media since suddenly cancelling the remainder of his world tour on Monday, saying he needs to rest.

"I can't see when you guys are all snapping," Bieber told the photographers, in a video of the incident posted to TMZ.

Bieber was also seen kneeling down to tend to the photographer, who said his leg was injured.