Linkin Park singer found dead at home

Chester Bennington had spoken openly about overcoming alcohol and drug abuse when Linkin Park found fame in 2000.

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, was found dead on Thursday. He is believed to have committed suicide a week before the California alternative rock-band was due to embark on a US tour.

Bennington, 41, known for his powerful vocals, died in his Palos Verdes home near Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office said.

Its spokesman Brian Elias said the death was being handled as a suicide, and celebrity website TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, said Bennington had hanged himself while alone at the house when his family was out of town.

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it is true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," tweeted Linkin Park vocalist-guitarist Mike Shinoda.

Bennington had a history of alcohol and drug abuse.

He had spoken openly about his struggles to overcome his demons when Linkin Park found fame in 2000 with their best-selling debut album, Hybrid Theory, and went on to become one of the most popular alt-rock bands of their generation.

The band's latest album, One More Light, was released in May, and Linkin Park had been touring South America and Europe until two weeks ago.

Bennington's death came a week before the band was due to kick off the US leg of the tour on July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. It also came the same day as the release of Linkin Park's music video Talking To Myself.

Bennington, who was twice married and has six children, was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in Detroit in May.

Fans noted that Bennington had died on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.