Linying to perform at US festival

Singapore singer-songwriter Linying is set to perform at South by Southwest (SXSW), a major annual American music conference and festival, in March.

The indie-electronic artist is best known for her debut single Sticky Leaves, which was streamed more than three million times last year.

The 23-year-old, whose debut EP, Paris 12, was released last year, is also known on the global electronic music scene for her collaborations with German DJ and music producer Felix Jaehn, Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies and French producer duo Krono.