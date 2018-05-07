Local fanboy ‘isn’t afraid of showing his love’ for K-pop duo MXM

He appeared to be the lone fanboy in a 400-strong crowd of female fans, but that did not deter Mr Choong Jun Mao from waiting in line for close to 12 hours to catch a glimpse of K-pop duo MXM.

The 21-year-old, who is waiting to enter university, started queueing at 8.30am for a front-row spot at the free standing area and also got to go on stage with 57 other fans to receive a signed poster from his idols at an open press conference held at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut last Thursday.

To be chosen for this opportunity, he wowed the event's emcee by creatively proclaiming his love for both the boy band and the air-conditioner and consumer electronics retailer by making a heart gesture with his hands and the store's membership card.

Mr Choong told The New Paper: "I have loved MXM since they were on reality show Produce 101 Season 2. I get weird stares and surprised reactions from other fans, but that makes me more motivated to show others that fanboys are not afraid of showing our love for our idols."

MXM members Im Young Min, 22, and Kim Dong Hyun, 19 -who were in town to plug their latest album Match Up and hold their first Singapore fan meet at Zepp @ Big Box last Friday - performed, played games and took photos with more than 1,000 fans.

Organised by Gain City and concert promoter IME Singapore as part of Gain City's 37th anniversary, the press conference saw the pair fielding questions from the media through a translator.

Im said it has been 19 years since he was last in Singapore, where he used to lived, and he was thrilled to visit the Merlion and Marina Bay area the day before.

On future plans, Kim is eager to compose new tracks for upcoming albums while Im hopes to experiment with a sexy concept for their next project.

Kim also expressed his interest to showcase his acting and hosting skills on TV.

He said: "Both of us love to travel and eat, so we would love to be part of (reality cooking show) Three Meals A Day and (popular variety series) Running Man."

Gain City also gave MXM fans a total of 40 pairs of VIP tickets to the fan meet and opportunities for a photograph with the duo.

In addition, it teamed with Taiwanese bubble tea chain Gong Cha to hand out free drinks to the first 300 fans at the venue .

Mr Sau Tan, Gain City's digital marketing executive, told TNP: "We want the fans to go home happy. They spent so much time to queue... and we want to give them that special moment as what we would like to give customers at our showrooms."

Last December, Gain City organised an open press conference for K-pop boy band VIXX, which also attracted a large turnout.

Mr Tan said bringing K-pop artists to fans through such events has proven to be a huge success for Gain City.

Mr Choong added: "It is fantastic that Gain City is giving us a platform to meet our idols, and it is heartwarming to know that they care for us."