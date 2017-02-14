Main winners
- Album of the Year: Adele, 25
- Record of the Year: Adele, Hello
- Song of the Year: Adele and Greg Kurstin, Hello
- Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele, 25
- Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele, Hello
- Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper
- Best Rap Album: Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
- Best Rap Performance: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, No Problem
- Best Rap Song: Drake, Hotline Bling
- Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty
- Best Rock Song: David Bowie, Blackstar
- Best Rock Performance: David Bowie, Blackstar
- Best Alternative Music Album: David Bowie, Blackstar
- Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce, Lemonade
- Best Music Video: Beyonce, Formation