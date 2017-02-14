Music

Main winners

Feb 14, 2017 06:00 am
  • Album of the Year: Adele, 25
  • Record of the Year: Adele, Hello
  • Song of the Year: Adele and Greg Kurstin, Hello
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele, 25
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele, Hello
  • Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper
  • Best Rap Album: Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
  • Best Rap Performance: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, No Problem
  • Best Rap Song: Drake, Hotline Bling
  • Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty
  • Best Rock Song: David Bowie, Blackstar
  • Best Rock Performance: David Bowie, Blackstar
  • Best Alternative Music Album: David Bowie, Blackstar
  • Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce, Lemonade
  • Best Music Video: Beyonce, Formation
grammysRock MusicPop Music