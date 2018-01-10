Malaysian singer Sheila Majid returns to Singapore for March 3 concert

Singing icon Sheila Majid will be returning to Singapore in March.

After her 30th anniversary concert - My Inspiration, My Love, My Legacy - here in 2016, fans can expect a stellar song list from Malaysia's undisputed queen of pop-jazz at her latest show. The list ranges from classics to tracks from her new album, Boneka.

Her world tour kicked off with a sold-out concert in Kuala Lumpur, and it will travel to Jakarta later this month.

Sheila Majid: The Concert Singapore 2018 will be held at The Star Performing Arts Centre on March 3 at 8pm.

Tickets, from $98 to $278, are available via www.apactix.com.