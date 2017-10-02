Manson injured by falling stage prop

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson was rushed to hospital on Saturday after he was crushed under a falling stage prop during a concert in New York.

The US singer is known for his violent imagery, but the crowd soon realised that the incident was no stunt and his show was abruptly ended mid-way.

A representative said that Manson was taken to a hospital but offered no further details of his condition or the incident at the 2,200-capacity Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.

Video footage posted by several fans showed Manson singing Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These) in front of a stage prop of two giant pistols pointing in opposite directions.

After screaming out the line, "Some of them want to be abused!", he appears to try to climb onto the gun sculpture, whose backing ladder then falls over him.

His band played on for about 20 seconds as crew raced on the scene. The venue then went completely dark as Manson was taken away.

The incident is the second in as many days for the 48-year-old.