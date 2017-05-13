To mum, with love: A Spotify playlist

We live among superheroes.

Real-life Wonder Women, known to many of us as Mum.

It can be hard to comprehend the extensive and wide-ranging list of superpowers.

The ability to see right through you, no matter how solid your poker face?

Strength? In my youth, I was sure my mum could lift the world if she wanted to.

Willpower and multi-tasking prowess? Our mothers have a way with seeing through every single one of our needs, without a word of complaint, and no matter how tough things get.

Oh, and their nagging abilities? World-class (Sorry, mak).

I'm about to enter cheesy territory but it's the plain simple truth - I wouldn't be who I am today if not for my very own Wonder Woman, my mother.

So here's a Spotify playlist, Mother's Day edition, for the very special women in our lives.

It's a sin to not include the standard fare - Spice Girls' Mama, Boyz II Men's A Song For Mama and Backstreet Boys's The Perfect Fan.

But the playlist also includes the likes of Kehlani, Laura Mvula, Frank Ocean, Aretha Franklin and more.

To all the mothers out there, Happy Mother's Day!