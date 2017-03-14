Nathan Hartono to star in racing movie

Local singer Nathan Hartono is set to rev up the big screen in his first lead role in a feature film.

Singapore's SIMF Management and Taiwan's Opensky Entertainment are co-producing Singapore's first car racing-themed movie tentatively titled Warrior Of Love.

Said Hartono, 25, who emerged first runner-up of popular Chinese reality singing competition Sing! China last year: "I am excited to start.

"I am still very raw when it comes to screen acting for I have only been involved in a handful of projects that involved acting so far.

"It is a great honour for me to be offered the leading role in this film." Warrior Of Love is a comedy that revolves around a young, gullible woman who dreams of being a professional car racer and ends up falling in love with and saving her idol (Hartono).

The identity of the lead actress is yet to be announced.

This Singapore-Taiwan co-production, which has a budget of US$1.8 million ($2.5 million), will be the first commercial film for local director Derrick Lui.

Principal photography will start in mid-August in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Warrior Of Love is scheduled for release in the first quarter of next year.