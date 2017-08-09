NDP2017: 52 of the best recent tracks by homegrown talent

Today marks Singapore's 52nd birthday and for this little red dot, there is plenty to be proud of.

From its strong economic relations and progressive multi-racial society to world-class education and infrastructure, Singapore has come a long way since its independence.

Singapore can also take pride in its ever-evolving local music scene which continues to produce quality talent across various genres.

On National Day today, we take the opportunity to celebrate local music and artists by curating a playlist of 52 recent, great tracks by our homegrown artists.

NDP2017: Singapore Now includes Sezairi's newly-released catchy earworm 70's, The Sam Willows' Save Myself, Rumours by R&B singer Ffion, Distraction by indie rock act M1LDL1FE and more.

From straight-up pop to spacey electronica, there's something for everyone.

There are plenty of other local gems that are not on this playlist - unfortunately, not all of them are on Spotify.

If you have more songs to share with us and other TNP readers, we welcome you to write in to us at tnponline@sph.com.sg, or to message us on Facebook.

