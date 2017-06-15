New ticket categories for Britney Spears concert announced

New ticket categories have been added to Britney Spears’ upcoming concert here, following feedback from the US pop star’s fans about prices and stage layout.

Concert organiser IME Productions added more seating categories and a new standing pen after discussions with Spears’ management, the concert venue and the local ticketing agent.

It is Spears’ first concert here, and it is part of the Asian leg of her tour. It will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 30 at 8pm.

The concert has three more categories — Standing Pen C (Cat 10, $428), Cat 8 ($488) and Cat 9 ($388). Tickets from $368 to $568 are still available.

An extension runway will also be placed in the middle of Standing Pen A and B, with Standing Pen C located behind the two.

IME Productions said in a statement: “The concert will be a spectacular showcase of all her chart-topping hits, with more than five costume changes, 14 tour dancers and 10 containers of stage props and production equipment.”

Fans will be able to purchase the new tickets from 10am today at www.sportshubtix.sg or through 6653 8900.