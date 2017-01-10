Nicki Minaj confirms split with rapper Meek Mills

Looks like Nicki Minaj is taking a starship ride out of her relationship with rapper Meek Mill.

Minaj confirmed their split on her Twitter last Thursday.

"To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year," she tweeted.

The duo started dating in early 2015 and kept most of their relationship private, which led to much speculation on whether Minaj was pregnant or engaged.