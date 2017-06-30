CNBLUE is not your typical K-pop boyband

As a pop-rock outfit where all members play musical instruments, CNBLUE is not your average South Korean boyband.

But their love for their fans is no less passionate.

The quartet of rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist Jung Yong Hwa, lead guitarist-vocalist Lee Jong Hyun, bassist-rapper Lee Jung Shin and drummer Kang Min Hyuk, are back in Singapore for the first stop tomorrow of their [Between Us] Asia Tour.

It was not the food or weather the guys enjoyed the most during their previous visit in February last year, but being able to meet local supporters at their gig.

Jung, 28, told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "Our fans have always been so energetic and we always feel grateful for this even after our concert ends."

He added that these people motivated them to continue making music.

This time round, the foursome, who have been together for seven years, are reciprocating the love by "putting a lot of thought into how we can connect more" with the Singapore BOICE (the local CNBLUE fanbase).

Outside of Asia, CNBLUE continue to receive acclaim for their distinctive style.

They performed at Korean wave convention KCON in New Jersey last Saturday, after which The New York Times wrote that their music "had glimmers of Abba and also Phoenix".

A Billboard article in March also raved about CNBLUE's latest EP 7°CN, calling it "one of their most innovative albums in years".

Along with playing tracks from 7°CN, which was released on March 20, CNBLUE will showcase "a very diverse set list" at tomorrow's show.

Jung said: "Rather than sticking to one concept, we wanted to demonstrate a variety of things. We have some old and new songs so it's a concert we are really looking forward to."

He added: "Honestly, it may be the first and last time certain fans come to our concert, so we always try to give our best for every concert."