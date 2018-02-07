Paul Simon announces farewell tour

US singer-songwriter Paul Simon announced on Monday he is quitting touring after more than 50 years in the industry.

The 76-year-old said on Facebook he would make a final tour, Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour, of North America and Europe later this year. After that, he said he would do an occasional performance and donate the earnings to charity.

"I have often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: It feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief," he wrote.