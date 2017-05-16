Pieces of Britney – worn to make you happy

Fans of Britney Spears would describe her as a music icon, one whose career has spanned over 18 years.

The 35-year-old award-winning singer has seen several ups and downs in her life, but one thing remains constant - her fashion in her music videos make for great watercooler conversations.

As fans await her concert here on June 30, let's revisit some of her most memorable music video looks.

(YOU DRIVE ME) CRAZY (1999)

Spears drove fans crazy with a shiny green cropped top and black pants (left), showing off her toned abs and making something so simple so perfect.

The music video was to promote the 1999 movie, Drive Me Crazy.

OOPS!... I DID IT AGAIN (2000)

Oops!... I did it again, 2000. PHOTOS: YOUTUBE/BRITNEYSPEARSVEVO

Another cult classic from Spears. The red latex jumpsuit she wore in the futuristic music video dancing on planets became an instant hit.

According to Bustle, the jumpsuit almost didn't make it to the video as it was only made the night before the shoot.

I'M A SLAVE 4 U (2001)

I’m a slave 4 u, 2001. PHOTOS: YOUTUBE/BRITNEYSPEARSVEVO

The only other person who can pull off wearing a pair of underwear on the outside other than Superman is Spears.

Sporting a pair of low-rise jeans and a hot pink thong on top with just scraps of material that made up her blouse, Spears made this outfit another eye-opener.

TOXIC (2003)

Toxic, 2003. PHOTOS: YOUTUBE/BRITNEYSPEARSVEVO

This song was a huge hit and won a whooping 99 awards. Fans just could not get enough of her costumes in the music video, particularly the seductive blue air stewardess number.

The costume features a big keyhole cut-out on the front, big structured sleeves and a mini skirt that barely covered Spears' famous derriere.

Joseph Khan, the music video's director, mentioned in an interview with MTV News that Spears "wanted to join the mile-high club and be a stewardess who makes out with someone in the bathroom".

The music video currently has over 200 million views on YouTube.

... BABY ONE MORE TIME (1998)

Baby one more time, 1998. PHOTOS: YOUTUBE/BRITNEYSPEARSVEVO

Lastly, who could forget Spears' very first single and music video that skyrocketed her to fame when she was just 16?

Almost every girl dreamed of rocking Spears' sultry school uniform and braids. It became another one of her famous costumes, but caused an uproar with parents who felt it was wholly inappropriate. The costume is currently on display at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.