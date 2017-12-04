Post-its and pop hits: Vixx merge their concert with a fanmeet

VIXX performing to The Closer during their Shangri-La concert on Friday night held at ZEPP @ Big Box, Jurong East

On Friday night (Dec 2) at ZEPP @ Big Box in Jurong East, K-pop boyband Vixx blurred the line between concert and fanmeet.

You would expect a set list of around 20 songs at a typical concert, but they reduced that in order to have an up-close session with the fans.

Not that anyone was complaining.

Instead, the amassed Starlights (taken from the Vixx official fanclub name) went wild during the segments where the six-piece interacted with the fans.

Vixx (an acronym for Voice, Visual, Value in Excelsis) consists of N, Leo, Ken, Ravi, Hongbin and Hyuk.

This was not Vixx's maiden trip to Singapore.

The members were visibly comfortable with the crowd and let loose with their mischievous acts and jests.

If you missed out on Vixx's Shangri-La in Singapore concert, here were the top three moments that earned the biggest reactions:

FULFILLING FANS' POST-IT'S WISHES

Mid-way through the concert, a board filled with colourful Post-it notes was brought on stage.

The Post-its had been filled in by fans prior to the gig.

Under the segment "Ask Vixx", the members had to pick a Post-it and either answer the question or carry out the request on it.

Leader N (real name Cha Hak Yeon), chose a request that required him to hug every member of the group and give them a compliment.

"I really don't want to do this, but for the fans I will," said the 27-year-old cheekily.

This did not sit well with the other members who were trying to avoid him. They poured water on each other and kept a dead-pan expression upon receiving the hug.

It drew a lot of laughter and excited screams from the fans.

Other members picked dance requests and performed to K-pop hits like Sunmi's Gashina and Red Velvet's Red Flavour.

A MEMORY TRIP WITH THEIR POPULAR HITS

The audience reactions and chants were further amplified with all-time favourite hits like On & On and Error.

These songs are usually an opportunity to show off the dark and supernatural-themed stage presence for which the group is known for.

However, no crazy contact lens or get-up was needed for Vixx this time, as they impressed fans with their sleek dance moves and powerhouse vocals.

THE ENCORE STAGE

For those who saw it, they would have to agree that the encore stage was definitely one to remember.

Not just because the boys performed sweet and lighter beats songs like Love Equation and Heaven, that ended the concert on a brighter note.

Just before the encore began, fans rushed to the front of the stage and stood on chairs to get a final glimpse of the boys.

It also saw a number of fans whipping out whipping out their phones to catch the remaining moments of the concert.

As their two-hour long concert came to an end, they wrapped up the concert with heartfelt speeches to Starlights.

Youngest member, Han Sang Hyuk, 22, spoke in English: "We look into your eyes even if you are far away, you guys will always be in my heart."

He added: "Don't forget, okay?"

As if the fans who had screamed their approval would forget such a thing any time soon.

Main vocalist, Ken, 25, (whose real name is Lee Jae Hwan), offered: "I was really looking forward to this concert. To come here and see your faces and to see how you are enjoying our performances."

He finished off with: "Thank you for always showing your love and support. I love you!"

With a smile as he made a heart with his hands.