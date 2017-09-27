Prince Harry makes first public appearance with girlfriend
Britain's Prince Harry and his US actress-girlfriend Meghan Markle made their first formal public appearance on Monday, with the couple holding hands and watching a wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.
The pair have been dating for more than a year.
Both appeared at the Games opening ceremony over the weekend but sat apart and were not photographed together.
On Monday, they both wore jeans and sunglasses but did not escape the notice of the crowd, which cheered their arrival.The couple's step into the public eye together will likely fuel speculation that marriage is on the horizon and add to media interest in Markle, a divorcee whose father is white and mother is African-American. - REUTERS