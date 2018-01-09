Radiohead sues Lana Del Rey for allegedly copying Creep

US singer Lana Del Rey said Sunday that English rockers Radiohead have sued for writing credit on one of her songs, seeing uncanny similarities to their breakthrough 1992 track Creep.

The 32-year-old, who, like Radiohead, is known for the darkness of her music, insisted she had not been inspired by Creep.

The dispute centres on Get Free, the closing track on her last album Lust For Life, which opens with seemingly identical guitar chords to Creep at a similar tempo.

Del Rey confirmed the lawsuit after it was reported by British tabloid The Sun, saying that she had offered a compromise but that Radiohead wanted full credit.

"I offered up to 40 (per cent) over the last few months but they will only accept 100," she wrote on Twitter. "Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."