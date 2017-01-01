Rain's big tease

If you were wanting for a topless Rain on Friday night, you would have been sorely disappointed. The man was a tease.

It was a night of anticipation for many in attendance of Rain's concert at Resorts World Singapore Convention Centre.

The man himself, or Jung Ji Hoon to his mum, came to Singapore to cap off his world tour, The Squall.

The long-awaited performance was the first full concert here after the 34-year-old had completed his mandatory military service.

This was not your K-pop crowd of screaming teens but more of a slightly older crowd of fans who have grown with him.

But the voracity his fans displayed showed that Rain has lost none of his appeal.

Here are four things you need to know about The Squall.

The concert was aptly named.

A squall is a sudden and violent storm.

This particular storm took some time to arrive.

After an hour's wait, the concert opened with a video introduction that whipped up the crowd.

It acted as a teaser trailer of what was to come.

When Rain bounded onto the stage, he burst in just like the squall that was promised.

Seemingly intent on making it up for the delay, he threw his heart and soul into the iconic It's Raining.

Nothing less than explosive beats and movements from Rain would have sufficed - and Rain delivered.

The concert was an assault on the senses creating an electric atmosphere.

The backdrop changed throughout each song flashing phrases and lyrics and lights dazzled and danced across the stage.

Meanwhile, the strong beats and bass reverberated throughout the relatively small venue.

Rain has some sick dance moves.

It's no wonder why he has 'that' body.

This is a singer who loves to move and Rain knows how to pop, lock, jump, slide and gyrate.

Each song had the singer pull out dance moves that were perfectly in time to the beat.

Maybe it was the dance moves that had him out of breath because certain songs saw him focusing more on the footwork rather than his singing.

Even during the ballads, there was always movement on the stage, and through video montages between each song, Rain's dedication to his art was portrayed.

Rain was a crowd pleaser (to a certain extent)

Rain definitely knew what would make his fans excited, every so often he'd look directly into the camera to flash a smile and a wink.

He even did the iconic Korean Heart which likely made many of the girls go weak in the knees.

The set list took in the old and new, Rain playing to the older fans, pulling out old favourites such as Love Story and In My Bed.

He also threw in a Chinese song from his 2015 drama serial, Diamond Lover.

The fans went wild and in the case of some, left hoarse by the end of the gig.

Much to the delight of those near the stage, Rain came down to shake hands halfway through his performance.

One lucky fan even had her phone taken by Rain for him to take a video and selfies with the crowd.

Rain left his fans wanting... more.

There were six costume changes during this final squall.

Perhaps it was the crazy dance moves that left him perpetually soaked, but Rain sported a total of 7 outfits through the 21 songs he performed.

True dedication to fashion. However, Rain failed to meet one great expectation — to show more skin.

A concert goer — who declined to be named — commented: "I just really want to see him with his shirt off."

The singer often teased a strip — sliding his jacket off his shoulders here, lifting his top up there - yet he never went topless.

It was clear the fans wanted a Rain flash, going wild each time he feigned.

Yet the closest fans got was when he ripped his shirt halfway through I.

Even then, the torso stayed mainly covered.