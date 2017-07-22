Ryan Seacrest to return as American Idol host next year

Ryan Seacrest hosted American Idol for 15 seasons until last year, when the show was cancelled by Fox.

US radio personality and host Ryan Seacrest, 42, confirmed on Thursday that he will be back as host of American Idol, the most popular music reality show in US television history, when it returns on ABC TV next year.

After much anticipation and speculation, Seacrest, who served as its host during its initial 15-season run that ended in April last year, confirmed the news on ABC's morning show Live With Kelly And Ryan, which he has been co-hosting with Kelly Ripa since May.

Seacrest, who will continue to host Live With Kelly And Ryan from New York, said he was "very excited" about reprising his American Idol duties.

He will also remain as host and executive producer of his syndicated radio programme, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, from Los Angeles.

"It is genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me," Seacrest said in a statement.

"I'm so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it's allowed me to experience."