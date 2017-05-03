Sale of Harry Styles' gig in Singapore starts Friday

One Direction member Harry Styles' will be performing a solo show in Singapore on Nov 23 at The Star Theatre.

Tickets for One Direction member Harry Styles' solo show here on Nov 23 at The Star Theatre will go on sale on Friday.

Priced at $68, $98, $128 and $168, ticket sales start at 9am via www.apactix.com and at 10am at the Indoor Stadium box office and all SingPost outlets.

The Harry Styles Live On Tour will see the 23-year-oldperforming songs from his self-titled debut album that will be released globally on May 12.

To prevent reselling and unauthorised use of tickets, organiser Live Nation Lushington Singapore is limiting tickets to four per transaction, and they are non-transferable.

Each ticket will have the name of the person who made the purchase on it, and there will be identity checks on show day. Tickets purchased cannot be resold, refunded or exchanged.

Apart from this world tour, Styles is also gearing up for his big-screen debut in Christopher Nolan's World War II epic Dunkirk, which will open here on July 20.